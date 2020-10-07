MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace knocked Mike Pence’s “flaccid” performance in the vice presidential debate, calling out his low-key and monotone responses: “He just looked limp and lame.”

During that network’s post-debate panel, Wallace spoke with host Rachel Maddowabout the 90-minute faceoff, questioning the premised that the running mates’ debate even has a discernible effect on presidential races.

“The only time these debates have mattered are when the presidential candidate has stumbled dramatically,” Wallace said. “Vice President’s [Dick] Cheney’s performance mattered in 2004 because Bush bombed so badly. Vice President Biden’s performance I would say mattered in 2012 because Obama didn’t seem that interested. This could have mattered. I don’t think it did.”

“The problem tonight is that Mike Pence appeared flaccid and anemic and that will hurt him with men,” she added. “The only people they have in their coalition after last week’s barn burner from trump were the grievance voter that is a vocal and animated part of the Trump base. This will not land well with them.”

“I think there are going to be questions if he is not feeling that great after this performance,” Wallace said, alluding to the White House Covid outbreak that has now infected nearly three dozen people in Donald Trump’s orbit. “The only time he came to life is when he prosecuted Senator [Kamala] Harris for not answering his question and he didn’t respond in full to a single question from the moderator.”

Her conclusion of Pence’s performance when the Trump campaign is polling nearly nine points behind Biden in averages of national polls, “That is not what they needed,” she said. “He had to look presidential tonight and he just looked limp and lame.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

