As President Donald Trump comes off of the coronavirus outbreak that infected him and his administration, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she has no interest in going to the White House right now.

Pelosi gave an interview to The View on Wednesday, during which Whoopi Goldberg brought up the reports saying the speaker hypothesized that Trump shut down coronavirus relief negotiations with Congress because he was mentally affected by his Covid-19 medication. This led to Goldberg asking when was the last time Pelosi spoke to Trump, and would she consider getting on the phone or going to the White House.

“I wouldn’t go anywhere near the White House,” Pelosi answered. “It’s one of the most dangerous places in the country, both in terms of the assault that it makes on truth as well as health.”

Pelosi went on to say she hasn’t seen Trump in person since his State of the Union address, and she defended her comments by referring to others who also wonder if the president is medicated. She also defended herself from Trump’s claim that he terminated relief negotiations because she was negotiating in bad faith.

