Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned that if GOP rushed through a replacement pick of recently-deceased Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg that party would pay a steep, long-term electoral price for such a naked political power grab.

Appearing on MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes, Pelosi called out the speed with which Republicans announced they would move forward to replace Ginsburg and the apparent, accelerated timetable that both President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are pushing to possibly get a new nominee on the Court before Election Day.

“The Republicans decided they would be disrespectful and move ahead that very night by saying they would have a vote on her replacement,” Pelosi noted, before alluding to the fact that the Supreme Court will hear a Trump administration argument trying to invalidate Obamacare later this fall.

“Let’s remember this is a lifetime appointment, somebody that could be there for 30 years,” Pelosi added. “It should be done with care, whoever the president is. So the hypocrisy of the Republicans on this is really not important in people’s daily lives, but it is indicative that they don’t keep their word. And this appointment, the reason the president and Leader McConnell are moving forward so quickly is because they want to overturn the Affordable Care Act.”

“The people know that and that’s why the Republicans are rushing,” Pelosi said. “And you know what? They’re going to be paying this price for elections to come, elections to come. Everyone is looking at what makes a difference in these senatorial races. We’ll see. But what they don’t really understand is they’re going to see 2018 again and again and again in terms of defeat in the Congress.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]