How Many Minutes Did Republicans Wait Before Trampling Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Dying Wish?

Republicans didn’t wait long before urging President Donald Trump to violate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish that her successor be nominated by the winner of November’s presidential election.

The news of the beloved RBG’s passing began to filter out at around 7:40 pm Friday night, along with reports of her final wish. According to NPR, Ginsburg dictated a final statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera days before she died: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota was the first to tweet about Justice Ginsburg’s death.

An icon. A hero. A woman way ahead of her time. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87 https://t.co/owly4HAkTm — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 18, 2020

Expressions of grief and tributes from other senators poured out over the following hours, but the news was 49 minutes old before Republicans began clamoring for Trump to violate Justice Ginsburg’s final wish.

At 8:29, Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler tweeted “My prayers are with the Ginsburg family,” then added “Our country’s future is at stake & @realDonaldTrump has every right to pick a new justice before the election. I look forward to supporting a strict constructionist who will protect the right to life & safeguard our conservative values.”

My prayers are with the Ginsburg family. Our country’s future is at stake &@realDonaldTrump has every right to pick a new justice before the election. I look forward to supporting a strict constructionist who will protect the right to life & safeguard our conservative values. — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) September 19, 2020

About 25 minutes later, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted a statement about Justice Ginsburg’s passing that included a detailed rationale for why “Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”

The Senate and the nation mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/NOwYLhDxIk — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 19, 2020

Just before McConnell’s statement was posted, Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow retweeted McConnell’s 2016 entreaty that “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice.”

The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. #Scalia https://t.co/QXHfOpEY6G — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) February 14, 2016

Arizona Republican Martha McSally joined the chorus a few minutes later, writing “This U.S. Senate should vote on President Trump’s next nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court.”

This U.S. Senate should vote on President Trump’s next nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court. — Martha McSally (@SenMcSallyAZ) September 19, 2020

Ted Cruz’s first tweet on the matter was to promote his Fox News appearance because he is all class.

WATCH 📺: About to join @seanhannity to give my reaction to the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 19, 2020

Next was Loeffler, again.

My prayers are with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s family at this difficult time. I will support President @realDonaldTrump in nominating a strict constructionist before the election who will protect innocent life and safeguard conservative values. — Senator Kelly Loeffler (@SenatorLoeffler) September 19, 2020

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida wrote “It would be irresponsible to allow an extended vacancy on the Supreme Court. I believe that President Trump’s nominee should get a vote in the U.S. Senate.”

It would be irresponsible to allow an extended vacancy on the Supreme Court. I believe that President Trump’s nominee should get a vote in the U.S. Senate. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) September 19, 2020

Ted Cruz then posted a clip of himself telling Hannity why Trump should be allowed to rush through RBG’s replacement.

Tonight, we mourn the passing of a historic justice and a legendary advocate. WATCH: My response on @seanhannity to news of the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg. 👇 pic.twitter.com/yFYbVHVEhk — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 19, 2020

Seven minutes later, he posted it again.

Tonight, we mourn the passing of a historic Justice and a legendary advocate. pic.twitter.com/2ZQ8eD9C3D — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 19, 2020

And again.

We are one vote away from losing our fundamental constitutional liberties. I believe @realDonaldTrump should nominate a successor next week and the Senate should take up and confirm that successor before Election Day. pic.twitter.com/pS8i860RTa — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 19, 2020

Sen. John Thune was next to release a statement on his intention to ignore RBG’s wishes.

My full statement on the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg below ⬇️. We didn’t always agree, but RBG was a true patriot who loved this country and dedicated her life to serving the American people and the law. pic.twitter.com/rSKLaxHCun — Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) September 19, 2020

Sen. Marsha Blackburn wrote “I look forward to @realDonaldTrump’s nominee receiving a full vote on the Senate floor,” along with her own Fox News clip.

I look forward to @realDonaldTrump’s nominee receiving a full vote on the Senate floor. pic.twitter.com/Dc98XtMD9Z — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) September 19, 2020

Cruz posted several more tweets expressing his view that RBG’s wishes be ignored.

So the answer to the question is 49 minutes.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.