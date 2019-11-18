Pete Buttigieg Polling Worse Than Marianne Williamson Among Black Voters in South Carolina

A new Quinnipiac poll shows that Pete Buttigieg is polling terribly with black voters in South Carolina – even worse than Marianne Williamson.

The Quinnipiac poll released on Monday shows frontrunner Joe Biden with a commanding lead among South Carolina voters, with 33% percent of respondents saying they would likely support him. The two closest candidates to Biden are Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who are polling at 11% and 13% respectively

Buttigieg has 6% among all likely voters in the poll, just ahead of billionaire Tom Steyer who sits at 5%.

Breaking down the responses by race and gender paints a more bleak picture for Buttigieg among the key voting bloc of black South Carolinians. In that demographic, the South Bend, IN mayor is polling at 0%.

Among black voters in South Carolina, Buttigieg is performing worse than Williamson, Andrew Yang and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick – who only announced his candidacy last week and still managed to garner support among 1% of black voters in the state.

Among the frontrunners, 44% percent of black voters support Biden, 10% support Sanders and 8% support Warren.

Just two days ago, a CNN/Des Moines Register Poll in Iowa showed Buttigieg with 25% of likely caucus-goers saying he’s their top choice while the poll also showed Biden, Warren and Sanders in a virtual tie for second place.

The Quinnipiac poll surveyed 768 likely South Carolina Democratic primary voters with a margin of error of 4.8 percentage points.

H/T to Ben Jacobs.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]