Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg told John Heilemann he thinks the Democratic primary race will ultimately come down to himself and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

“I think it’s getting to be a two-way. I’m not saying it is a two-way–” the South Bend, Indiana mayor told Heilemann in a clip from an upcoming episode of the Showtime series The Circus.

Queue up “Just the Two of Us,” @PeteButtigieg thinks this race is between him and @ewarren. See the full interview on a new episode of @SHO_TheCircus this Sunday at 8pm on @showtime. pic.twitter.com/FZV0PMTWWq — John Heilemann (@jheil) November 1, 2019

“You think it’s coming into focus, you and Warren?” Heilemann asked.

“Yeah,” Buttigieg responded. “Obviously there’s a lot of candidates and a lot of things can happen, but I think as that happens–the contrast becomes real.”

Heilemann then asked what Buttigieg’s analysis meant for current frontrunner Joe Biden. “The former vice president of the United States, in your mind he’s already gone?” Heilemann asked.

“I would say this: either he is the unstoppable frontrunner and we can all go home or he’s not,” Buttigieg said. “And anybody who’s in this race is here on the assumption that he’s not.”

The full interview will air Sunday night on Showtime at 8 p.m.

Watch above, via Showtime.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]