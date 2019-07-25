Pro-Trump Republican Challenging Ilhan Omar is a QAnon Conspiracist Accused of Shoplifting $2k of Merch From Target

A pro-Donald Trump Republican attempting a challenge against Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) in 2020 reportedly dabbles in conspiracy theories and was arrested twice this year on shoplifting charges.

The Guardian reported that Danielle Stella was arrested twice this year on allegations that she shoplifted items worth more than $2,300 from a Minneapolis-area Target and goods valued at $40 from a grocery store. Stella has denied the allegations.

“If I was guilty of crimes, I would never run for public office, putting myself in the public eye under a microscope to be attacked by all political sides,” she told the Guardian.

An attorney for Stella declined to comment.

Earlier this week, Stella was interviewed by the conspiracy site InfoWars, where she called Omar a “fraud.” She also was interviewed by Fox News personality Todd Starnes on his radio show.

Stella has also accused Omar of being a criminal for advising immigrants on how to interact with immigration officials. Court records show Stella pleaded guilty to driving while impaired from alcohol and fleeing a police officer in 2009.

Stella was also reported to be a supporter of the conspiracy theory “QAnon,” but The Daily Beast reported that a former staffer said she is feigning support to gain attention for her campaign.

Omar represents Minnesota’s 5th district, one of the most Democratic-leaning districts in the entire state.

[Image via screengrab/Facebook]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com