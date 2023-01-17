Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert Threw Down in a Bathroom Screaming Match Over McCarthy, Per Report

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO) went through a “break-up” after a bathroom screaming match, according to a new report.

Greene and Boebert are typically aligned on issues and viewed as allies, but they found themselves opposed during Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) bid to become House speaker. Greene was a vocal supporter to McCarthy, while Boebert stood as a steadfast opponent.

The Daily Beast’s Ursula Perano and Zachary Petrizzo reported Tuesday that sources are pointing to a “shouting match” between the two Republicans during the McCarthy vote as being behind their current feud. The women reportedly got heated in the ladies room on Jan. 3.

According to multiple sources, Greene confronted Boebert while she was in the bathroom and blasted her for allowing McCarthy to support her reelection effort, but not supporting him for speaker.

From Daily Beast:

The first source said Greene was in a stall and, upon coming out, confronted Boebert about taking money from McCarthy for her re-election and then turning against McCarthy when it came time to vote. The Colorado Republican was allegedly unaware that Greene was also in the bathroom at the time. “That’s when Lauren said, ‘Don’t be ugly,’” the first source said, before she—in the words of this source—“ran out like a little schoolgirl.”

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) reportedly witnessed a confrontation between Greene and Boebert, but refused to dish on details, instead offering a lesson.

“What happens in the ladies room stays in the ladies room,” the Democrat said.

