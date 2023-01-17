Matt Schlapp Breaks Silence to Deny Allegation He Sexually Assaulted Male Herschel Walker Staffer

American Conservative Union leader Matt Schlapp broke his silence on Tuesday to deny allegations he sexually assaulted a male staffer working on Herschel Walker’s Senate run.

Daily Beast originally reported the allegation against the married Conservative Political Action Conference chair. The outlet spoke to the man accusing Schlapp who claimed the encounter occurred in October.

Schlapp released a statement on Tuesday through his lawyer claiming his family is under attack from the Daily Beast and others.

“This anonymous complaint demonstrates the accuser’s real agenda, working in concert with Daily Beast to attack and harm the Schlapp family. The complaint is false, and the Schlapp family is suffering unbearable pain and stress due to the false allegation from an anonymous individual,” Charlie Spies, a lawyer representing Schlapp and his wife, wrote.

Schlapp is married to Mercedes Schlapp, a fellow prominent conservative.

Spies also revealed in the statement that the Schlapp are considering filing a lawsuit over the Daily Beast report.

“No family should ever go through this, and the Schlapp and their legal team are assessing counter-lawsuit options,” Spies wrote.

Schlapp’s anonymous accuser alleged the conservative leader bought him drinks and asked to talk about his professional future. The accuser claimed Schlapp “groped” and “fondled” later in a car. The alleged encounter occurred in Atlanta, Georgia.

Schlapp provided a statement similar to Tuesday’s through his lawyer at the time of the Daily Beast report, hinting at legal action and suggesting the outlet had ulterior motives in its coverage of the conservative leader.

“This appears to be now the twelfth Daily Beast piece with personal attacks on Matt Schlapp and his family. The attack is false and Mr. Schlapp denies any improper behavior. We are evaluating legal options for response,” a then-statement from Spies read.

