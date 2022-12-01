Five More Herschel Walker Exes Come Forward to Accuse Him of Terrifying, Violent Behavior: ‘I Saw a Fist Flying Toward Me’

With less than a week to go before the Georgia Senate runoff on Dec. 6, there was apparently one more shoe to drop on Republican candidate Herschel Walker. Well, make that five shoes. Five women who were previously romantically involved with the former football star have come forward to accuse him of deeply troubling violent behavior, rampant infidelity, and serial dishonesty — and one woman spoke on the record.

Walker’s campaign challenging incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) has been plagued by seemingly constant scandals and gaffes, from reports that the staunchly pro-life candidate had encouraged girlfriends to get abortions, multiple “secret children” whom Walker allegedly hid from his own campaign staff, vociferous denunciations on social media by his son Christian Walker, a highly-ridiculed attempt to present a prop police badge as a legitimate law enforcement credential, a bizarre monologue about vampires vs. werewolves — not to mention Walker’s habit of rambling word salad commentary and a Freudian slip on Fox News.

Out of that maelstrom of mayhem, perhaps the most troubling allegations were found in an attack ad released in August featuring a video of Walker’s ex-wife accusing him of holding a gun to her head and threatening to “blow [her] brains out.” At the time, Walker had claimed he was “glad” the ad had aired, saying it gave him the “opportunity to end the stigma around mental health,” and presenting himself as someone who had sought treatment and successfully been rehabilitated.

The picture painted in the latest article by Roger Sollenberger at The Daily Beast directly refutes Walker’s claims of recovery and redemption. As Sollenberger wrote on Twitter about his 4,500 word report, Walker’s ex-girlfriend Cheryl Parsa is “using her real name to speak at length about her years of experience battling his dissociative identity disorder.” Parsa, along with four other Walker exes, “all warn about a man they call unstable.”

Sollenberger wrote that Parsa, who lives in Dallas, “described an intimate and tumultuous five-year relationship with Walker in the 2000s, beginning shortly after his divorce and continuing for a year after the publication of his 2008 memoir about his struggle with dissociative identity disorder (DID), once known as multiple personality disorder.”

She described Walker as “a pathological liar” and someone who “knows how to manipulate his disease, in order to manipulate people, while at times being simultaneously completely out of control,” accusing him of using his mental health issues as an “alibi” to “justify lying, cheating, and ultimately destroying families.”

The Beast article includes multiple photos of Parsa with Walker during their relationship, and she also provided other evidence including cards, gifts, travel records, journal entries, and business plans they worked on together. The couple are broadly smiling in all the photos, but she describes “terrifying” situations behind the scenes. “I would watch him change in front of my eyes, multiple times in a single conversation.”

Stress would make his condition worse, and she believes the campaign has exacerbated his problems, with his “child alters who cannot construct a complete sentence on the national stage,” calling it “so sad to watch, and even more scary for our country.” Walker had a disturbing fascination with serial killers, and she was unnerved by how he often carried a gun and would play with it around her.

Parsa recalled a 2005 incident in which she caught Walker cheating on her, finding another woman at his condo, and he became violent:

When Parsa confronted Walker, she said, the soft-spoken gentleman that she had grown to love vanished. He grew rageful and physically intimidating, she said, yelling at her repeatedly, “You want to see a man? I’ll show you a man!” He pressed his forehead against hers, she said. “His massive hands were on my chest and throat,” Parsa said. “I thought he was going to beat me.” Then, she said, “I saw a fist flying toward me. As I ducked down, he hit the wall beside my head and staggered backwards toward the bedroom, saying, ‘COME ON! I’M GONNA SHOW YOU WHAT A MAN IS!’ And I heard him from the bedroom beating himself up against the wall repeatedly and with force.” The other woman was sitting on the couch the whole time, Parsa said, trying unsuccessfully to calm Walker as he “punished himself.”

She fled, afraid to even go home because Walker might find her.

“He is not well,” said Parsa. “And I say that as someone who knows exactly what this looks like, because I have lived through it and seen what it does to him and to other people. He cannot be a senator. He cannot have control over a state when he has little to no control of his mind.”

Four other women also spoke to the Beast about their relationships with Walker. “All of them described a habit of lying and infidelity—including one woman who claimed she had an affair with Walker while he was married in the 1990s. All five women said they were willing to speak to expose the behavior of the man they now see running for Senate,” wrote Sollenberger.

A Walker campaign spokesperson did not respond to the Beast’s request for comment.

Read the full report at The Daily Beast.

