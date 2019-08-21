Reporters at an Iowa labor conference noted an audio issue made 2020 presidential candidate Bill de Blasio sound like he inhaled a bunch of helium while he called into the event.

The New York City mayor’s flight to Iowa was cancelled so he called in to offer his praise of the Iowa Federation of Labor Wednesday.

De Blasio is appearing via a video feed that, hilariously and unfortunately, is distorting his voice by making it sound higher. pic.twitter.com/ae1zRYxXOZ — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 21, 2019

However due to an apparent audio issue, de Blasio’s praise sounded like it came from the mouth of a Muppet or some high-voiced cartoon character.

Mayor Bill De Blasio battling some (helium-related?) technical difficulties as he tries to video call into the Iowa Federation of Labor forum today. I’ll just leave this here. pic.twitter.com/7G0BUznYI9 — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) August 21, 2019

“So that was a little bit different,” the announcer says at the conclusion of Bill DeBlasio’s remarks, in which, due to some apparent audio difficulties, he sounded like he’d gulped a canister of helium. pic.twitter.com/WbZAcRCGfo — Matt Viser (@mviser) August 21, 2019

Oh boy. This is a bad day for Bill De Blasio in Iowa. First he didn’t make it here (there’s been storms in the area) Now the audio is so distorted and his voice is pitched up dramatically on the video conference, to the amusement of the union crowd here in Altoona pic.twitter.com/5xIpOPvJcZ — Jeffrey Cook (@JeffreyCook) August 21, 2019

Weather canceled his trip here for @IowaAFLCIO convention in Altoona. Unfortunately for @BilldeBlasio, technology glitch has his remote appearance making up for lost time. pic.twitter.com/mYmknKrdJm — Dave Price (@idaveprice) August 21, 2019

Not ideal: Bill de Blasio is addressing the ⁦@IowaAFLCIO⁩ convention via video and the sound is distorted pic.twitter.com/jR1MoJZOWa — Thomas Kaplan (@thomaskaplan) August 21, 2019

According to Ben Jacobs, the video was sped up which caused de Blasio’s voice to go up several pitches. Barely stifled laughter can be heard throughout the videos.

The audio for Bill deBlasio’s video address to the Iowa Federation of Labor is sped up so that it sounds like he has a very high voice — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) August 21, 2019

[Image via Drew Angerer/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com