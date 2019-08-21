comScore

Reporters Laugh at Bill de Blasio Sounding Like High-Pitched Cartoon in Call to Labor Conference

By Connor MannionAug 21st, 2019, 2:10 pm

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio pauses while speaking during a dedication ceremony for the new Statue of Liberty Museum, May 16, 2019 on Liberty Island in New York City. De Blasio announced on Thursday morning that he is launching a campaign for the presidency.

Reporters at an Iowa labor conference noted an audio issue made 2020 presidential candidate Bill de Blasio sound like he inhaled a bunch of helium while he called into the event.

The New York City mayor’s flight to Iowa was cancelled so he called in to offer his praise of the Iowa Federation of Labor Wednesday.

However due to an apparent audio issue, de Blasio’s praise sounded like it came from the mouth of a Muppet or some high-voiced cartoon character.

According to Ben Jacobs, the video was sped up which caused de Blasio’s voice to go up several pitches. Barely stifled laughter can be heard throughout the videos.

