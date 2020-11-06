MSNBC’s Steve Schmidt said Friday that he views Fox News host Tucker Carlson as the frontrunner for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination in 2024.

“Look, we have almost 48 percent of this country that’s voted for a statist, authoritarian movement with fascistic markers that’s hostile to American democracy, to the rule of law — that venerates an individual, that’s a cult of personality,” Schmidt, who advised McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign, said in an afternoon segment with MSNBC host Brian Williams.

“I think that Tucker Carlson is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in 2024,” he added. “What you are going to see is every Republican candidate will kowtow to the conspiracy that Trump was stabbed in the back by unseen malicious forces of the deep state, that the election was stolen, that it’s illegitimate forever.”

Carlson’s primetime Fox News show in October broke a record to become the highest-rated cable talk show ever, averaging 5.35 million nightly viewers. His lengthy monologues at the beginning of each show, centering on both politics and American culture, have been often referenced and widely shared by President Donald Trump’s supporters throughout the election cycle, stoking speculation about how Carlson would perform as a presidential contender.

Schmidt — who advised McCain to select former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin as his presidential running mate, only to spend subsequent years deriding her as a “freak show” — also opined on the media environment, which included taking a shot at Carlson’s boss, Rupert Murdoch.

“More than a majority of the Republican Party will believe this was an illegitimate election, because they have been poisoned by the Murdoch operation, by OAN [One America News], by Sinclair, by the toxic sludge of sewage and crap and disinformation and lies that flows on Facebook into the screens of the American people,” Schmidt said. “So this is a long-term fight.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

