SURF’S UP: Watch Andrew Yang Crowdsurf Ahead of Dem Debate This Week

2020 presidential contender Andrew Yang showed off his connection with supporters today in a video where they literally hoisted him up to crowdsurf.

Yang posted video of the encounter with supporters to Twitter today, noting he hasn’t “crowdsurfed in a while.”

Yang was appearing at a presidential candidates forum in California hosted by the Asian Americans Rising PAC and the AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islanders) Victory Fund when he went crowdsurfing.

Yang, an entrepreneur and philanthropist, has run a unique campaign with a strong base of support that has vaulted him into the public eye in the crowded 2020 Democratic primary campaign.

He has managed to lock down the hundreds of thousands of donors and polling threshold requirements needed to make the upcoming primary debates this Thursday, Sept. 12 and in October, something that has evaded sitting governors and members of Congress who are also running for president.

