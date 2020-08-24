‘This Race is Absolutely Up for Grabs’: Chris Wallace Breaks Down Current Electoral Map

Fox News’ Chris Wallace said Monday that despite the current state of the race showing Joe Biden consistently ahead nationally, anything could happen and the election is really up for grabs.

Bill Hemmer looked at the state of the race as of today, showing that Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in North Carolina by 3.6 percent and then showing how the average of all the polling today shows Trump only ahead of Biden by 0.6 percent.

Wallace said overall it’s clear Biden’s ahead and has a “steady lead” thus far. But:

“This race is absolutely up for grabs. You’ve got the Republican convention this week. You’ve got three presidential debates. Who knows what happens to the coronavirus and the economy over the next 71 days? So you know, this is going to be — fasten your seat belts, this is going to be a bumpy ride.”

Hemmer also took note of how much Trump himself is going to appear at the convention — much more than presidents normally appear at these things.

Wallace said it makes sense since Trump has good reason to think “the best weapon Donald Trump has and the thing that appeals most to the trump base is Donald Trump.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

