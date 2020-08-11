Former Donald Trump biographer Tim O’Brien lacerated the president over his Monday announcement that he was considering the Gettysburg National Military Park as the site for his Republican National Convention acceptance speech.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s The 11th Hour, O’Brien, a frequent Trump critic, called out the choice of a Civil War battlefield as particularly ironic choice. O’Brien noting that the president is hardly a student of history — as Trump’s comments at a White House press conference clearly demonstrated — and has little personal regard for public service of sacrifice.

Host Brian Williams started the conversation by noting the ethical problems of using the hallowed ground of a battlefield, where thousands of Union soldiers died in a seminal turning point in the Civil War, for a partisan coronation. “The New York Times is saying tonight about either of these venues for the speech that both would have ethics problems. Talk about that,” he said to O’Brien.

“Well, you know, it’s the president using federal property to enhance a private endeavor, his presidential campaign,” O’Brien responded. “You know, when he speaks about Gettysburg specifically as being historical, it’s a national park, I will bet dollars to donuts, Brian, that Donald Trump could not tell you why Abraham Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address there or even what the substance of the Gettysburg Address was about.”

“You know, the heart of that address was honoring people who performed the highest form of public service. They gave their lives to protect democracy in the interests of a government by, for, and of the people,” O’Brien added. “Donald Trump has never had a moment of interest in public service. He has floated above the miseries of most of the people in this country like a — like a gilded dirigible and above his own inadequacies as well. So when he speaks about a place like Gettysburg when he’s someone who’s not a student of history, he doesn’t read and doesn’t really have any interest in furthering some of the values that that site embodies, it comes off not only as cynical, I think, but as yet another fraying of the majesty of the office he inhabits.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

