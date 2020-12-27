President Donald Trump has been facing bipartisan criticism for his refusal to sign the coronavirus relief bill, while he golfs in Florida, and took to Twitter Sunday evening to announce his plans for early January: a rally for the Georgia Republicans running in the senate runoff elections on January 4th, and then back to Washington, D.C. for some unknown plans.

Both Republican incumbents Sen. David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler are in runoff elections to defend their seats scheduled for January 5th. Trump tweeted that he was heading to Georgia to rally voters to support them on Monday, January 4th.

On behalf of two GREAT Senators, @sendavidperdue & @KLoeffler, I will be going to Georgia on Monday night, January 4th., to have a big and wonderful RALLY. So important for our Country that they win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2020

A few minutes later, Trump tweeted that he would be heading back to D.C. for January 6th with the vague message, “Don’t miss it. Information to follow!” January 6th is the constitutionally-set date for a joint session of Congress to certify the votes of the Electoral College, which resulted in a victory for President-elect Joe Biden.

Since the November 3rd election, Trump has continued to claim that he won, making a series of baseless claims of election fraud.

See you in Washington, DC, on January 6th. Don’t miss it. Information to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]