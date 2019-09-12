President Donald Trump assessed the Democratic race to unseat him and said that he expected one of the three candidates currently topping the primary polls to end up facing him in the 2020 general election.

At a press availability before heading out to a Congressional Republican retreat in Baltimore, Trump was asked what he expected to see in the third Democratic debate on Thursday night.

“It’s going to be very interesting. I’ll have to watch it as a rerun because many of you are coming to Baltimore with me,” said a noticeably subdued Trump, before noting that Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, or Elizabeth Warren have separated themselves from the rest of the Democratic field in the polls. “You have three people that are leading. I sort of think those three people will take it to the end. It will be one of those three, I think. You never know in politics, do we? You know better than I. You never know in politics.”

When a reporter followed up to get his take on who the strongest opponent might be in the field, Trump demurred, but he also avoided using any of his typical, demeaning nicknames for Biden, Warren, or Sanders.

“They all have their weaknesses and their strengths. I think that they are very different,” the president said. It would look to me like it would be Elizabeth Warren and looks like Joe maybe will be able to get there, maybe not. I don’t know. Certainly, Bernie is there. He’s number three. I think that’s because they are so far in the lead, the three of them. If you remember, I’m sure you forget my Republican primaries but I went to them lead at the very beginning and stayed there. If you don’t make major mistake, he should be able to make it. I would imagine Biden would be able to make it if he doesn’t make any major mistakes. We’ll see what happens.”

