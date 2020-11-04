comScore

Trump Claims ‘They Are Trying to STEAL’ the Election, Immediately Flagged by Twitter for Misleading Information

By Josh FeldmanNov 4th, 2020, 1:00 am

Olivier Douliery/Getty Images

Votes are still being counted across the country, but President Donald Trump took to Twitter to baselessly claim “they are trying to STEAL the Election.”

(The first version of this tweet was taken down because he misspelled polls as “poles.”)

It’s unclear what exactly set off this tweet in particular, but it came amid outrage from the president’s camp (and the state’s Republican governors) about Fox News calling Arizona for Joe Biden.

The president also claimed a “big WIN!” and teased remarks he will be making soon.

It took very little time before the president’s first tweet was flagged by Twitter for spreading election misinformation.

“Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process,” a message on the tweet now reads.

The president was immediately called out for his claim, including by one Republican congressman:

