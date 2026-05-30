Ben Shapiro Calls out the Ring Wing’s ‘Conspiracy Problem’

Conservative pundit Ben Shapiro said his own side of the political aisle has a “conspiracy problem” — and it routinely boils down to antisemitism.

Shapiro shared his diagnosis for what’s wrong with the right-wing during an interview with The Free Press reporter Eli Lake on Friday.

“I think the American right has a conspiracy problem, and every conspiracy theory has at the very point of that spear a kind of antisemitism,” Shapiro said. “Because antisemitism is the ur-conspiracy theory.”

Lake wrote that Shapiro is “not optimistic” about this trend reversing, either. He pointed to “Israel-obsessed” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who recently lost his GOP primary to President Donald Trump’s endorsed challenger, Ed Gallrein.

“If Massie had taken precisely the same position, but not taken on the president and not called him part of the so-called Epstein class and not played that dumb game, then the president wouldn’t have gone up against him, and then Massie probably would have survived a primary challenge,” Shapiro said. “He did a couple of years ago.”

Shapiro was referring to Massie being one of the loudest voices criticizing the Trump Administration for not doing enough, in his view, to release files tied to dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

Massie has also repeatedly criticized Israel and pro-Israel American politicians, including in his concession speech to Gallrein earlier this month. The lame duck representative quipped it “took a while to find” Gallrein “in Tel Aviv” for his congratulatory phone call.

And this week he accused the Trump administration fighting a war for Israel. But Shapiro said he could have likely survived his primary, if he had not slammed Trump over Epstein; former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene suffered a similar fate and opted to quit Congress earlier this year.

Shapiro also discussed the recent layoffs at The Daily Wire, the conservative outlet he co-founded in 2015. You can read the full story by clicking here.

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