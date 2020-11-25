President Donald Trump called into a hearing organized at a Gettysburg hotel by Republican state senators Wednesday, and after pushing yet further misinformation about the election results, he ended with effusive praise of his attorney Rudy Giuliani.

In his remarks (video above via OAN), the president declared “they have to turn over the results” in the state.

Trump insisted that he won because Democrats “cheated” and made a point of sending the message “You’re doing a tremendous service to our country.”

He again baselessly claimed the election was “fraudulently” won by Joe Biden and again declared, “We have to turn the election over.”

The president insisted “we have all the evidence, we have all the affidavits,” and all they need now is “to have some judge listen to it properly without having a political opinion or having another kind of a problem, because we have everything.”

A judge rejected the Trump team’s case in Pennsylvania just last week, saying, “This Court has been presented with strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations, unpled in the operative complaint and unsupported by evidence. In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state. Our people, laws, and institutions demand more.”

Pennsylvania Republican senator Pat Toomey put out a statement after that ruling that made a point of saying, “With today’s decision by Judge Matthew Brann, a longtime conservative Republican whom I know to be a fair and unbiased jurist, to dismiss the Trump campaign’s lawsuit, President Trump has exhausted all plausible legal options to challenge the result of the presidential race in Pennsylvania.”

Trump ended his call Wednesday praising Giuliani:

“I want to thank Rudy Giuliani for having the courage to do this. There were other lawyers that backed down because they were being screamed at. Rudy is the greatest mayor in the history of New York and there’s a reason. He’s got great courage, and he doesn’t care. He wants to do what’s right. And I told him the other day, Rudy, you were the greatest mayor in the history of New York, and you see what happened to New York without Rudy. You were the greatest mayor, but this is more important. What you are doing now is far more important.”

“This is going to be your crowning achievement,” Trump added.

