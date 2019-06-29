President Donald Trump weighed in on the debate clash between Kamala Harris and Joe Biden when asked for his personal take on the issue of busing.

Harris received plaudits for her performance at the debate, including for that moment when she took on Biden, but Trump said at his press conference she “was given too much credit.”

“He didn’t do well, certainly. And maybe the facts weren’t necessarily on his side. I think she was given too much credit for what she did,” the president said. “Was it that outstanding? And I think he was hit harder probably than he should have been hit.”

He also hinted at a “certain policy” coming up soon before being asked if Harris would be a tough opponent and remarking, “You never know.”

A bit later, Trump was asked again about busing and said this:

“It has been something that they’ve done for a long period of time. I mean, you know, there aren’t that many ways you’re gonna get people to schools. So this is something that’s been done. In some cases it’s been done with a hammer instead of a velvet glove, and that’s part of it, but this has been certainly a thing that’s been used over the––I think if Vice President Biden had answered the question somewhat differently, it would have been a different result, because they really did hit him hard on that one. But it is certainly a primary method of getting people to schools.”

And just like with his reaction to Putin’s comments about western-style liberalism becoming obsolete, people were baffled by this answer:

