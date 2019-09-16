The latest round of Trump tweets threatening military action in response to attacks on Saudi Arabia prompted a fiery response from a Democratic presidential contender.

Replying directly to Trump on Twitter, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) slammed the president for, in her view, seeking marching orders with regard to a potential strike against Iran following the attack on a Saudi oil plant.

“Trump awaits instructions from his Saudi masters,” Gabbard wrote. “Having our country act as Saudi Arabia’s bitch is not ‘America First.'”

.@realDonaldTrump Trump awaits instructions from his Saudi masters. Having our country act as Saudi Arabia’s bitch is not “America First.” https://t.co/kJOCpqwaQS — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) September 16, 2019

Gabbard’s tweet came in response to Trump saying that the U.S. is “locked and loaded” to respond to the attack against the Saudis.

“Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked,” Trump wrote. “There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!”

Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

Gabbard has faced her own criticisms on Middle East policy. In particular, she’s come under fire for meeting with Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad in 2017.

The Hawaii representative has been mired at roughly one percent in the Democratic race. She failed to qualify for the third Democratic debate and is currently on the outside looking in for the next debate in October.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com