HBO’s John Oliver seems to think former Vice President Joe Biden is pretty far out of touch with the electorate, and that it could cost him next November against President Donald Trump.

Sunday on Last Week Tonight, the HBO comic took a shot at Biden over his much-maligned debate gaffe in which he talked about record players while responding to a question on the legacy of slavery.

“We bring social workers into homes with parents to help them deal with how to raise their children,” Biden said in the clip played by Oliver. “It’s not that they don’t want to help, they don’t know quite what to do. Play the radio, make sure the television — make sure you have the record player on at night, the phono—. Make sure that kids hear words.”

“Oh, shit!” Oliver said, after the clip. “That’s Joe Biden saying ‘television,’ then replacing it with ‘record player,’ and then just barely stopping himself from saying ‘phonograph.'”

“And let’s all remember that very funny moment when Biden sends a concession telegram to Trump next November.”

Watch above, via HBO.

