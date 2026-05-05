Charlamagne tha God branded Glenn Beck his “donkey of the day” after Beck went off on the radio host’s comments about the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where President Donald Trump was in attendance.

On The Breakfast Club on Monday, Charlamagne fired back at Beck and accused him of “gaslighting” his audience about what was actually said.

Charlamagne explained:

I made some comments about that situation. My comments were simple. There is no place for political violence in our society. None. I don’t condone it. But I think we do ourselves a disservice when we don’t talk about how people can become radicalized and the reality is the Trump administration has caused so much pain to people’s everyday lives that some folks are fed up and willing to risk it all. Well, Glenn Beck decided to talk about those statements and in his caption on [Instagram] of the video, he put Charlamagne justifies — and he put justifies in all caps — Charlamagne justifies the Trump assassination attempt with a question mark, an exclamation mark. Glenn, your social media people knew what they were doing.

Cole Allen is facing multiple charges after entering the WHCD and firing on Secret Service agents, hitting one, according to officials.

“We have to deal with the reality that some of these policies have hurt people so much that some folks are willing to risk it all,” Charlamagne said on his Brilliant Idiots podcast after the shooting.

The radio host denied that he was “justifying” the shooting when pressed by co-host Andrew Schulz.

“What the hell pain are people going? I mean, I understand economic pain. Let’s start it under [former President Joe] Biden. What pain are you going through right now that you can go, ‘Yeah, I can see why they wanna kill him’? That’s an honest question. What pain is being applied by this administration that makes you say, I wanna kill them?” Beck asked in response.

That’s some grade-A gaslighting right there. Okay, people like Glenn Beck have been too rich, too privileged, and too in a bubble for so long that they have zero clue about the pain so many in this country are currently facing,” Charlamagne fired back, citing inflation, the Iran war, the Epstein files, and more as issues Americans have with the administration.

He later added:

Yes, we should talk about violent political rhetoric that leads to political violence and we should discourage that and denounce it, especially when it’s coming from the [resident of the United States of America. But we should also talk about… political policies that are hurt in the pockets of everyday working class Americans and discourage and denounce that too.

Watch above via The Breakfast Club.

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