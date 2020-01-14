The Lincon Project, founded by John Weaver and advised by the likes of lawyer George Conway, NYT best selling author Rick Wilson, and former Republican operative Steve Schmidt are on the attack against ‘Trumpism,’ or the blind support of President Donald Trump at all costs.

In a newly released opposition ad, the group takes political aim at Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) from the state of Colorado, calling on the GOP Senator to “do your job.”

Cory Gardner, do your job. pic.twitter.com/98QpeewTD8 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 13, 2020

The ad opens with an ominous photo of the senator, “Hey Cory Gardner. Ask yourself, why are you losing? Why do the polls show you heading for humiliating defeat in November because Colorado trusted you to work for us, not Donald Trump.”

“Tough people built our great state, and they’ve always fought for what’s right,” the ad states.

“The only thing you will fight for is Trump; you’re just another Trump servant; WEAK, FRIGHTENED, IMPOTENT – a small man, terrified of a political bully.”

“So scared of his tweets, you will do anything Trump orders. Blocking witnesses, stonewalling to kept Trump’s corruption a secret, breaking your oath to follow the constitution, and the law,” the ad continues as dark photos flash of the senator with peculiar music playing in the background.

“Putting Trump over Colorado every time on healthcare, our environment, and honesty.”

“Colorado voters want a fair trial in the Senate and honest leadership – either do your job, or Colorado will find someone who will,” the ad concludes.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and Sen. Gardner’s Communications Director have not yet responded to multiple requests for comment from Mediaite regarding the ad.

The Lincon Project’s mission, as laid out on its website is to, “defeat President Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box.”

“The priority for all patriotic Americans must be a shared fidelity to the Constitution and a commitment to defeat those candidates who have abandoned their constitutional oaths, regardless of party. Electing Democrats who support the Constitution over Republicans who do not is a worthy effort,” part of the mission statement reads.

Gardner is the first target of this Never Trump group of conservatives. I asked them why. “He’s somebody who could make a difference but he chooses not to,” said Lincoln Project advisor Jennifer Horn. Our TruthTest on the ad on #HeyNext tonight. #copolitics #9NEWS https://t.co/FskqGDOuhS — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) January 13, 2020

This morning on Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, discussed the brutal ad, in part sharing high words of praise for one of the group’s advisors, Rick Wilson – billing him as “a junkyard dog.”

