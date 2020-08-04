Democratic nominee Joe Biden has turned President Donald Trump’s “it is what it is” comment relating to United State Covid-19 deaths into a campaign advertisement the day after HBO aired the clip.

Thousands of Americans are dying every week. The President’s response? “It is what it is.” pic.twitter.com/GT59hr14kb — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 4, 2020

In an interview with Axios’ Jonathan Swan that aired Monday night, the two went back-and-forth over the United States’ Covid-19 testing numbers and the country’s death rates from the virus. At one point, Trump brought out several charts to prove his thinking, which were disputed by Swan.

“Right now, I think it’s under control, I’ll tell you what,” Trump said during the almost 40-minute interview.

“How?” Swan shot back. “A thousand Americans are dying a day.”

“They are dying, that’s true,” Trump responded. “And you have — it is what it is. But that doesn’t mean we aren’t doing everything we can. It’s under control as much as you can control it. This is a horrible plague.”

Biden’s campaign included the short clip and repeated Trump’s brief phrase, “it is what it is,” with images of health care workers and people sick with Covid-19.

“Thousands of Americans are dying every week,” Biden tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “The President’s response? ‘It is what it is.'”

