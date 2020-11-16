WATCH LIVE: President-Elect Joe Biden Delivers Address on Economy

President-elect Joe Biden is set to deliver an address focused on the nation’s economy with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, from their transition headquarters in Wilmington, DE. At the same time, President Donald Trump has not yet conceded the election loss.

From the New York Times:

Ahead of the remarks, Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris were scheduled to talk with business and union leaders to discuss the recovery, including Mary Barra, the chief executive of General Motors, Sonia Syngal, the chief executive of Gap and Satya Nadella, the head of Microsoft. The union leaders will include Richard Trumka of the AFL-CIO and Rory Gamble, president of the United Auto Workers. Mr. Biden’s speech is expected to focus on the need to contain the virus in order to get the economy back on track, as well as ensuring that workers and businesses can operate safely. His remarks will touch on broad themes about the nation’s economic health and his plans for improving growth and equality in the short and long term.

Biden’s address comes at the same time the nation is seeing record spikes of Covid-19 across the nation and some calls for a return to a lockdown to help abate the spread of the potentially deadly contagion.

You can watch live above, via Yahoo!.

