WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Campaign Rally in Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump is campaigning tonight in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania is a crucial state both candidates are campaigning for this year. The current RealClearPolitics average of polls has Joe Biden ahead by 3.9 points.

The U.S. has reached the grim milestone of 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus. The president has faced a great deal of criticism for his comments at a rally Monday night saying “it affects virtually nobody.”

The rally also comes days before the president is set to announce his pick for the Supreme Court — largely expected to be Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

