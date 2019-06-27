Watch MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Kiss Up to Bill de Blasio Post-Debate: ‘I Believe in You Tonight’

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews fawned over New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Democratic debate performance while speaking with him following the debate last night.

“I’m being blunt, I thought you were in this fight for real, not just one of the guys at the end of the row. Are you going to get to the center? When are you going to get to the center of this fight?” Matthews said.

De Blasio commented that he’s always been an “underdog” in his electoral matchups. “I worked my way to that center and then one day I was ahead. That’s what I have to do here.”

“I believe in you tonight. I think you got in the fight. Thank you. Stay in. Good luck,” Matthews said, then throwing the segment back to anchor Brian Williams.

