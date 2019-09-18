NBC Late Night host Seth Meyers remixed the most recent Democratic primary debate on his show, marrying his own, often inappropriate questions with the candidates’ now-very-different-in-context answers.

As so-called host of the “Late Night Democratic debate,” Meyers found a way to take plenty of potshots at President Donald Trump while also parodying at the 2020 Democratic hopefuls based on clips from their answers at last week’s debate in Houston.

“Vice president [Joe] Biden, who’s your wife Jill going to vote for in the primary?” Meyers asked into the camera, before cutting to a shot of Biden.

“She’s for Bernie.”

Secretary [Julián] Castro, what does Joe Biden fantasize about during these debates?”

“Me, shutting up.”

“Senator [Cory] Booker, what does Mike Pence call his bed?”

“The altar of purity.”

“Senator [Elizabeth] Warren, why do we need Medicare for All?”

“Insurance companies last year sucked.”

“Senator [Bernie] Sanders, what time do you eat breakfast?”

“At 3:00 in the morning.”

“Senator [Amy] Klobuchar, this question is a layup. You can’t possibly screw this up. What is your favorite line from the movie Star Wars?

“Houston, we have a problem.”

“Congressman [Beto] O’Rourke, I’ve been married for five years now, do you have any suggestions on how to keep things fresh in the bedroom?”

“Bondage.”

“Sen. Kamala Harris, how about you? Any tips for me and my wife in the bedroom?”

“Wear cameras and keep them on full time.”

“Oh God, you guys are full-on freaks!” Meyers replied in mock-horror.

Watch the video above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com