Seth Meyers Mocks Witkoff Call Leak by Suggesting Russians Buddy Up With Trump’s New Bestie Instead

Seth Meyers mocked special envoy Steve Witkoff on Wednesday night for his leaked call in which he appears to coach the Russians on how best to pitch to President Donald Trump, suggesting President Vladimir Putin’s aides might want to consult New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani instead.

Meyers began: “Bloomberg News published the transcript yesterday of a leaked phone call between special envoy Steve Witkoff and one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top aides, in which Witkoff appears to offer advice on how to flatter President Trump.”

“If they want to know how to talk to Trump, they should ask Zohran,” he jibed, rolling to a photo of Trump beaming at Mamdani during Friday’s Oval Office presser.

“Look at that,” the host added. “Normally, the only time you see an old guy smile like that is when his favorite restaurant opens at 4.”

Trump’s amiable and banterful meeting with self-described Democratic socialist Mamdani, which came after months of insults and trading blows, shocked commentators. The president praised the upcoming mayor and even said they shared some ideas.

The president, meanwhile, stood by Witkoff after Tuesday’s leak, telling reporters the envoy’s conversation was “standard negotiations” – although he admitted he hadn’t heard it.

The transcript captures an October conversation between Witkoff and Putin foreign-policy aide Yuri Ushakov. In it, Witkoff appears to sketch out a peace deal that would force Ukraine to surrender control of Donetsk, a long-standing red line for Kyiv.

Bloomberg reported that Witkoff urged Moscow to frame any proposal with praise, advising that Putin congratulate Trump and hail him as “a man of peace.”

The reporting lands as Trump has given Kyiv a November 27 deadline to accept a U.S.-backed plan already described by officials as heavily tilted toward Moscow.

