Doctor Who Gave John Fetterman a Clean Bill of Health Donated to His Campaign Before Stroke, FEC Records Show

A physician who wrote a letter clearing Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman (D) of any work restrictions last week appears to have donated to his campaign last year, Federal Election Commission records show.

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May, mere days before he roundly won the Democratic Party’s Senate nomination. He has largely been absent on the campaign trail since – while his lead over Mehmet Oz has disappeared.

Wednesday, Fetterman’s campaign released a letter from his physician which noted significant improvement in his condition.

News: @JohnFetterman releases an updated medical report after a visit with his primary care doctor. Letter via his campaign 👇 pic.twitter.com/i75J7utrR0 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 19, 2022

Dr. Clifford Chen essentially offered the Democratic Senate candidate a clean bill of health:

I have spoken with his neurologist and cardiologist and he will follow-up with them routinely. The Lt. Governor takes appropriate medications to optimize his heart condition and prevent future strokes. He also exercises routinely and can walk 4 to 5 miles regularly without difficulty. Overall, Lt. Governor Fetterman is well and shows strong commitment to maintaining good fitness and health practices. He has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office.

According to FEC records, a Dr. Clifford Chen of Pittsburgh donated $500 to Fetterman’s primary campaign on June 16, 2021.

This past week, Fetterman’s wife called for NBC News to apologize after reporter Dasha Burns questioned his ability to understand what was being communicated to him without the assistance of closed captioning after she interviewed him.

“We did find that in small talk before the interview without captioning, it seemed it was difficult for Fetterman to understand our conversation,” Burns said.

She faced immense backlash.

“I would love to see an apology towards the disability community from her and from her network for the damage they have caused,” Gisele Fetterman said.

