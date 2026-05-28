Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Spencer Pratt’s ‘Very LA Race’ for Mayor With Rare Kudos to Trump

Jimmy Kimmel took aim at Spencer Pratt’s Los Angeles mayoral campaign on Tuesday night, comparing the reality TV star’s political campaign to President Donald Trump’s rise but arguing the president at least once held “a job.”

With Los Angeles voters heading into a June 2 mayoral election in which incumbent Karen Bass is seeking a second term, Kimmel described the contest as “a very L.A. race for mayor,” noting Pratt – famous for his early 2000s role in MTV’s The Hills – is currently polling in second place.

“His profession is to be the screaming jerk on reality shows,” Kimmel said during his opening Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue on Wednesday, before drawing parallels between Pratt and Trump’s move from TV celebrity to politics.

“Now, the difference between Donald Trump and this guy is, Donald Trump actually had a job before he was on a reality show,” Kimmel quipped. “He wasn’t good at the job. He got all the money for it from his dad. The only thing he was good at was promoting himself, and it turned out that was enough.”

“And, as a result, we are going to have to spend the next three decades digging out of this giant hole he put us in. But this hole now has given birth to Spencer Pratt, who is running for mayor,” he continued.

“Mayor should not be your first job,” the comedian jabbed. “The mayor of L.A. is in charge of a $14 billion annual budget. Spencer Pratt is not the person who should be in charge of it.”

The late-night host then questioned Pratt’s qualifications to oversee Los Angeles’ finances and governance, pointing to the reality star’s widely publicized spending spree.

“In 2011, Spencer Pratt and his wife intentionally blew through all their money on purpose. They bought an armored truck. They bought half a million dollars’ worth of Birkin handbags. They bought $1 million of rose quartz. They had parties, they gave out gifts. He bought a monster truck,” he complained.

He continued: “They spent all their money. They spent $10 million because they believed the world was about to end in a Mayan apocalypse. And then when there wasn’t the Mayan apocalypse, they had no money and had to move into Spencer’s parents’ house.”

“That’s the guy 22% of you want to be mayor of Los Angeles when the Olympics come to town,” he added, calling out his audience of Angelenos. “You gotta be kidding me with this.”

“Spencer Pratt, right now, his job is selling healing crystals on a website called prattdaddy.com,” Kimmel said. “That alone should be disqualifying.”

Rolling back a clip of Pratt in a recent interview claiming he modeled his political ambitions on Jesus Christ, the comedian rounded: “Well, I couldn’t agree more. Jesus Christ. What was Jesus’s message? Was it incarcerate the homeless or was it heal the sick with rose quartz? I’m not sure. Either way, good going, LA. We did it again.”

Watch above via ABC.

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