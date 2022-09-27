A woman indicted for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and a fake Georgia elector who participated in a scheme designed to overturn the state’s 2020 election results were reportedly listed as “county captains” for Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Walker’s campaign sent out a press release in August touting the involvement of Mandy Robinson-Hand as its “captain” in Taylor County, GA. Robinson-Hand was arrested and charged with four misdemeanors in March of this year — in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Her husband, Charles Hand III, was also charged. Closed circuit footage captured numerous images of the two inside the Capitol.

The AJC reports that Walker’s campaign website scrubbed mentions of its county captains — which, in addition to Robinson-Hand, includes Kim Godwin, who was a fake elector in Georgia claiming former President Donald Trump won the state’s election. Godwin signed a certificate claiming Trump had won and declaring herself a “duly elected and qualified” elector, despite President Joe Biden having won the state and Democratic electors having already been certified. Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis has reportedly informed the 16 fake electors that they could face criminal charges.

The involvement of Robinson-Hand and Godwin is just the latest stumble for Walker in a campaign chock full of them. Beyond numerous speaking gaffes, there have been revelations about children he hadn’t previously disclosed, and his ex-wife accused him of once threatening her at gunpoint. Still, polls indicate Walker is very much within striking range of Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA). Fivethirtyeight, in its average of polls from the state, shows the Republican trailing by just two points.

