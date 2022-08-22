Herschel Walker Poses Question on Inflation Reduction Act Climate Spending: ‘Don’t We Have Enough Trees Around Here?’

Herschel Walker asked a question no one else has thought to ask yet about the climate change spending in the Inflation Reduction Act: “Don’t we have enough trees around here?”

Walker’s comments were first reported by the Atlanta Journal Constitution, which spoke to the former football star now running for a Senate seat in Georgia.

In an account of a Sunday event with Walker and the Republican Jewish Committee, the outlet reported the candidate addressed a variety of topics, from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to the recently-passed Inflation Reduction Act.

“They continue to try to fool you that they are helping you out. But they’re not. Because a lot of money is going to trees. Don’t we have enough trees around here?” Walker said about the Inflation Reduction Act.

The Inflation Reduction Act includes plenty of spending on climate change, including tax incentives for people to move to alternate energy sources. The AJC noted Walker may be referring to a part of the bill that includes $150 million a year to be spent on “urban forests.” This would include planting trees in cities like Atlanta.

In a White House press release, the spending is described as “establishing community and urban forests, and expanding green spaces in cities, which combats climate change, lowers energy bills and reduces heat-related death and illness.”

Walker also directly addressed comments by Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), in which the Republican leader admitted the GOP may have a difficult time retaking a majority in the Senate due to “candidate quality.” Walker, who has the backing of Donald Trump, is a fresh face in politics, but he’s already faced a number of controversies during his campaign.

Walker dismissed McConnell’s concerns.

“I don’t ever worry about stuff like that,” he told the AJC. “When I got into this race, I got in this race to win it for the people. I said, ‘Guys, I’m here for the people of Georgia.’ I’m not worried about what people say.”

