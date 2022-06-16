JUST IN: The Herschel Walker Secret Children Count is Now at Three

Just one day after the news came out about Herschel Walker’s “secret son,” the Georgia Republican Senate nominee confirmed he has at least two more previously unknown children.

The Daily Beast broke the story that Walker had a 10-year-old son who he has virtually no contact with — unlike his other 22-year-old son, Christian, who Walker was actively involved in raising. The story was shocking to political observers, given that Walker has made a point of blaming African American issues on fatherless households; and yet, the mother of Walker’s 10-year-old son born out of wedlock had to sue him about a decade ago for child support and a declaration of his paternity.

The Beast followed up by reporting they received a statement from Walker wherein he confirms that he has a 13-year-old son born to a woman living in Texas, plus an adult daughter who he had while he was in college.

Walker’s campaign took umbrage with the notion that these children were being kept secret — citing a form he filled out in 2018 in order to join President Donald Trump’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition. The form reportedly bears the names and ages of Walker’s kids.

“I have four children. Three sons and a daughter. They’re not ‘undisclosed’ — they’re my kids,” Walker said in his statement. “I support them all and love them all. I’ve never denied my children, I confirmed this when I was appointed to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.”

As Walker disputed the idea of his kids being “undisclosed,” he defended himself by insisting, “I just chose not to use them as props to win a political campaign.”

“What parent would want their child involved in garbage, gutter politics like this?” He said. “I can take the heat, that’s politics…But leave my kids alone.”

The Beast report goes on to note that based on available public evidence, Walker seems to hold a different set of relationships between all of his kids, along with their mothers. Walker continues to face a great deal of public scrutiny between his false claims, concerns about his past behavior, and his penchant for bizarre statements.

