Herschel Walker Gives Fox & Friends a Rambling Answer About Fairness For Why He Won’t Face Raphael Warnock in a Debate

Herschel Walker gave a…difficult-to-follow answer on Fox & Friends for why won’t he commit to a debate with his Democratic rival, Senator Raphael Warnock.

The Georgia Republican nominee for Senate in Georgia spoke to Brian Kilmeade on Wednesday, and the interview started with Warnock’s new ad where he mocks Walker for repeatedly skipping out of political debates.

If Herschel Walker is so ready to debate, why hasn’t he agreed to any? pic.twitter.com/SxU65WHBbu — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) July 25, 2022

Kilmeade noted that Walker previously refused to debate his Republican primary opponents, so he asked “why won’t you commit to a debate” with Warnock?

“Well, first of all, Senator Warnock has nothing else to talk about,” Walker answered. “He don’t want talk about the high gas prices, he don’t want to talk about high groceries. I’ve told him many times I’m ready debate him any time, any day. I just want to make it for the fans, not about a political party or some media, and all they are doing is talking. I want to make it a fair and equal debate for the people.”

Ignoring the fact that a debate would allow Warnock and Walker to directly confront each other on these issues, Kilmeade moved ahead to ask Walker if he was “worried about the moderator” for a debate between the two. Walker denied that, saying “there’s a lot of outlets that wanna host this debate, and I’m saying let’s get together.”

I’m willing to cross the aisle and talk to him about who’s going to host this debate, not do it on his terms, but do it on the terms that the people can see the contrast between he and I, where I don’t want men in womens’ sports. I’m not gonna have that. I don’t wanna see high gas prices. I wanna see the crime stop. Those are things he voted for which he don’t want to admit, so he needs to answer to that because the Georgia people are talking. They want him to answer questions, not just hearing him to continue to talk to the media.

“So you will debate him, you just want to make sure the rules and the moderator is something you wanna have a say in?” Kilmeade asked.

“Oh yeah, that’s exactly right,” Walker said. “But it seems like he wants to have a say in it because he wants to continue to hide behind other people rather than him getting out, doing what he’s supposed to do as representing the people, which he hasn’t done a good job at it.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

