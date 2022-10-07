Sharon Osbourne Defends Kanye West Calling BLM a Scam, Wants Her $900K Donation Back

Sharon Osbourne pushed back against calls to cancel Kanye West over the musician and once presidential candidate recently sporting a “White Lives Matter” shirt.

Osbourne admitted she had no idea what the message meant, but she agreed with West calling Black Lives Matter a “scam,” admitting she would like to see a fat donation to the group head back her way.

“I don’t understand why white lives don’t matter?” Osbourne told a TMZ reporter while in Beverly Hills this week. “I don’t understand it. It’s not my thing, it’s not my culture.”

Osbourne said she doesn’t “know” what West’s point is as the message is so foreign to her, but she did agree with his statement that BLM is a “scam.”

“Well, we gave $900,000 to that and I’d like my money back please,” she said with a laugh. There has been recent scrutiny over the spending of donations to BLM.

Osbourne also pushed back on calls for West to seek help or to be canceled.

“You can’t stop people from living their lives, doing what they do,” she said in response to West’s critics. You know what? Don’t go to his social media, don’t listen to his music. Leave the guy alone. Let him do what he does.”

After wearing his already infamous “White Lives Matter” shirt, West took to Instagram to set BLM in his sights.

“Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over. You’re welcome,” he wrote. West has been a vocal Donald Trump supporter in the past and also ran independently for president in 2020.

West claimed in an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson this week that his life was threatened after wearing a Make America Great Again hat in supporter of Trump.

“They basically said that I would be killed for wearing the hat,” West said. “I had someone call me last night and said, ‘Anybody wearing a White Lives Matter shirt is going to be green-lit,’ and that means that they’re going to beat them up if they wear it. I’m like, you know, green light me then.”

