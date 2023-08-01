Chris Christie Calls Out Big Pharma’s Relentless Boner Pill Ads, Tells CNBC Anchors ‘No Offense to the Way You Guys Make Money’

GOP presidential candidate and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) appeared on CNBC to discuss, among other things related to his campaign, how much money pharmaceutical companies spend on advertising.

No, this was not a Seinfeldian bit about the wall-to-wall infomercials that networks — including CNBC — broadcast to help sell drugs like, say Cialis, but it definitely sounded like one! The conversation covered a lot of what Christie would do if he was elected president before it turned to government negotiation with pharmaceutical companies — namely what role the government could play in making medications more affordable for the people who buy them. Christie told CNBC’s Becky Quick on Squawk Box how he took on PBMs — or pharmacy benefit managers — while he was governor of New Jersey to pass transparency laws for drug prices.

He then noted that Big Pharma could make better use of its massive profits by putting more into innovation and research and cutting back on advertising and marketing, because, according to Christie, “I don’t need another pharmaceutical television commercial,” which cued the following rant targeted right at the network hosting him:

No offense to the way you guys make money. But someone will buy those TV ads. But I got to tell you the truth, is there is there a man over 60 in America who needs, like, another Cialis commercial? Like, we get it. We know it’s available. It’s all good, right?

All good!

Watch the clip above via CNBC.

