DeSantis War Room Posts Bizarre Video Suggesting Biden Is a Groomer: ‘Keep Your Hands Off Our Kids’

The official rapid response account for the Ron DeSantis presidential campaign released a new advertisement on Thursday suggesting that President Joe Biden is creepy with children.

The video is a montage of Biden swearing in members of Congress during his years as vice president interacting with the friends and families of newly elected Senators. The DeSantis War Room Twitter account edited the video to focus on when Biden kisses or hugs a child while ominous music plays in the background.

“These are our kids, these are our neighbors, not someone else’s kids, they’re all our kids,” Biden can be heard saying in the video followed by “LGBTQ Americans, especially children, you’re loved, you’re heard, and this administration has your back.”

The account tweeted the video with the caption, “Keep your hands off our kids.”

Keep your hands off our kids. pic.twitter.com/X7WqniRLO4 — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) June 15, 2023

Previously, the DeSantis campaign has come under fire for edited content released by the War Room Twitter account, including from prominent supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Earlier this month, DeSantis’ team posted an advertisement that used old clips of Trump praising Dr. Anthony Fauci, along with AI-generated images of Trump embracing the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

However, this time around supporters of DeSantis and members of the governor’s campaign are publicly supporting the new advertisement that paints the current president as a creep.

“Creep in Chief,” said DeSantis War Room Director and former DeSantis Press Secretary Christina Pushaw in response to the new advertisement.

During the last presidential election, the Trump campaign used the same footage of Biden interacting with children to suggest similar allegations.

