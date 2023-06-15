Former Trump DHS Official Warns Law Enforcement to ‘Prepare For Another Jan. 6-level Event’ If Ex-President Loses in Court

Miles Taylor, former chief of staff for the Department of Homeland Security in the Trump administration, warned that another Jan. 6-style attack will happen if his former boss loses his court cases.

During a panel discussion on MSNBC, Nicolle Wallace expressed relief that there was no serious political violence when Donald Trump was arraigned this week in Miami, but asked, “is political violence completely tethered to the grievances articulated by Trump and his political allies?”

“If you look at the data, it says, don’t count on peace and don’t count on civility because of all the trend lines we’re seeing toward political intimidation and violence in the country right now,” Taylor said. “The way I would describe this moment is that Donald Trump has lit the fuse but the bomb hasn’t gone off yet.”

Taylor said he predicted the Jan. 6 violence, “not because I’m Nostradamus, but because I know the man and the extremist movement he has fomented.”

He added that we’re now watching a rerun of the lead-up to 2020 when moderate Republicans said Trump would transfer power peacefully if he lost the presidency.

“What will he do if he loses these court cases, or if he loses his bid for the presidency? That’s why we haven’t seen violence yet, because Trump and his supporters still think he’s in the fight; still think he has a chance to win these cases and win the election,” Taylor said. “The moment that he loses, like in 2020, Donald Trump will see his last resort being his violent supporters. So, if I were still in law enforcement at the Department of Homeland Security, I would be saying to our people, prepare for another Jan. 6-level event. Because at some point, this man is going to lose in some way, shape, or form, and we’re going to need to be ready for him to exhort his supporters to violence, and to prevent that.”

Watch the clip via MSNBC above.

