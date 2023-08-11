‘If He Were Republican He’d Be In Jail By Now’: DeSantis Hammers Hunter Biden After Special Counsel Appointment

GOP Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis took aim at Hunter Biden following news that Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to oversee his criminal case.

The Florida Republican governor was on the campaign trail in Iowa on Friday when prosecutor David Weiss was elevated to the role of special counsel. Republicans have criticized the DOJ’s handling of Biden’s criminal probe, comparing it to a two-tiered justice system as former President Donald Trump face his own legal troubles.

The president’s son pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor charges on tax evasion and one felony count for a gun charge. However, he may face additional criminal charges in other jurisdiction after the Weiss appointment.

“You know, you see this stuff with Hunter Biden and it’s like if he were Republican… he’d be in jail by now. And we all know that,” DeSantis told his supporters in Iowa.

The Republican contender then mocked Biden for his struggle with drug addiction and claimed that he was responsible for bringing cocaine into the White House last month.

“You know, the good thing about us is, you know, my kids are six, five and three, so they ain’t going to be bringing any cocaine into the White House when I’m president. Don’t worry about that. There may be some finger paint. There may be some stuff that happens, but it’s going to be G-rated,” DeSantis declared.

Watch the clip above, via NBC News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com