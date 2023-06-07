Mike Pence Defends His Jan 6 Defiance of Trump in Campaign Launch: ‘I Had No Right to Overturn the Election’

Mike Pence used part of his 2024 campaign launch to stand by his actions on January 6 and his refusal to help Donald Trump overturn his 2020 election defeat.

The former vice president launched his campaign with a speech in Iowa on Wednesday, where he spoke proudly of standing with Trump throughout his administration.

Eventually, however, Pence gave a reflection on the day Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol and called for the vice president’s hanging when he wouldn’t follow the president’s order to block the election’s certification.

It might be fair to ask why I’m challenging my former running mate. Let me say from my heart, it begins with a promise that I made to the American people, and to almighty God, and it ends with different visions for the future, of our nation and our party. January 6th was a tragic day in the life of our nation, but thanks to the courage of law enforcement, the violence was quelled and we reconvened the Congress the very same day to complete the work of the American people under the Constitution of the United States. As I’ve said many times on that fateful day, President Trump’s words were reckless. They endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol. But the American people deserve to know that on that day, President Trump also demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution. Now voters will be faced with the same choice. I chose the Constitution, and I always will.

From there, Pence explained how the Constitution does not grant him the power to reject electoral votes as Trump demanded him to do. This was accompanied by Pence’s emphasis that “I did my duty that day” by facilitating the transfer of power as per his role.

“Let me say from my heart that I understand the disappointment many still feel about the outcome of the 2020 election. I can relate. I was on the ballot,” Pence said. “But I had no right to overturn the election, and Kamala Harris will have no right to overturn the election when we beat them in 2024.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com