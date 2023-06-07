WATCH: Mike Pence Launches Campaign Against Trump By Saying He Was ‘Proud to Stand By’ Trump — Who Wanted Him Hanged

Former Vice President Mike Pence launched his campaign against ex-President Donald Trump by saying he “was proud to stand by” Trump — who approved of a violent mob that chanted “Hang Mike Pence!”

Pence — best known for being Trump’s VP and for getting hunted on Jan. 6 by Trump supporters chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” with Trump’s ex post facto approval — officially launched his presidential campaign with a speech in Ankeny, Iowa Wednesday that included a shout-out to Trump:

Now, most Americans know me from my last assignment in the White House. What you may not know is I was also a congressman from Indiana for 12 years. I was a leader for House conservatives. We fought for life and liberty. I battled against big spenders in both political parties during those years, and most of them remember it. I was a governor in Indiana where we cut taxes. As you heard from Speaker Huston, we achieved record employment. We expanded educational choice, stood for the right to life and the freedom of religion. And as your vice president, I was proud to stand by President Donald Trump every single day when we made America great again. Everything I am, everything I ever will be. I owe it to my family, the people of this country, and to Almighty God. I often think of that verse the King David wrote. Who am I? Who is my family that you brought me this far? You know, I truly do believe in the boundless potential of every American to live the American dream. Traveling around this country over the past two years since I left office. It feels different, doesn’t it?

Trump has defended the mob’s chants publicly, and witnesses told the Jan. 6 committee that Trump said Pence “deserved” those chants.

Pence went on to address the events of January 6, 2021, later in the speech, expanding on comments he made at an untelevised event earlier in the year.

