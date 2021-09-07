50 Cent Sparks Outrage for Using Michael K. Williams’ Death to Promote His Series, Cognac Brand

50 Cent has come under fire for comments he made following the tragic death of Michael K. Williams.

“Damn if you didn’t see Raising Kanan check it out that fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele. RIP micheal k. williams,” 50 wrote in the now deleted post, misspelling Williams’ name.

Williams, known for his role as Omar Little on HBO’s The Wire, was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday, sources telling the New York Post that drug paraphernalia was present at the scene.

While the Post originally reported that Williams possibly overdosed on fentanyl or heroin, they later updated the article to remove fentanyl as a suspected cause of death.

While the official cause of death has not yet been determined, the New York Times reported that a spokesperson for the NYPD has confirmed the death is being investigated as a possible drug overdose.

In addition to telling his followers to watch his Starz series Raising Kanan, 50 used several hashtags to promote his line of wine and cognac:

While the rapper deleted the post, he attempted to explain his comments in another Instagram — which has also been deleted.

“Don’t ever try to understand me I’m different,” he captioned the post, which showed a screenshot of a 2018 New York Post article detailing his feud with Williams.

“I don’t do all the fake love shit.”

The history between the two stems from a disagreement regarding music executive James Rosemond, Jr., a.k.a. Jimmy Henchman.

50 claimed Rosemond was assaulted in prison while serving his life sentence — as he was found guilty of a murder-for-hire plot against Lowell “Lodi Mack” Fletcher, a friend of 50’s.

Williams posted a follow-up video on Instagram saying that the claims were false and that Rosemond was fine, which angered 50, who viewed Williams’ comments as proof that he was backing Rosemond.

50’s recent Instagram posts did not go over well, many blasting the comments as “disgusting” and “insensitive.”

Leon Rogers, host of the WGCI Morning Show, hit at 50 during his Tuesday show, awarding the rapper as winner of “Leon’s goofy ass person of the day.”

“I get it, you’re the king of trolling and you’re always looking for an opportunity to promote what you’re doing,” Rogers said, adding, “But you know you was wrong for this one.”

Twitter users were also quick to slam 50 for attempting to use someone’s death to his advantage:

50 Cent really used the suspected fatal overdose of Michael K. Williams to promote his cognac, champagne and alcohol delivery service – respectively in the hashtags. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/zIKguLwUkF — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) September 7, 2021

50 Cent is 46. Disgusting. https://t.co/PYmBrh1dbx — A Phizer A (@Aqua174) September 7, 2021

Wow 50 cent, at your big age? This is disgusting!!! — Remel London 🇬🇾🇳🇬 #LoveFromUgo (@Remel_London) September 7, 2021

Bruh i been sayin this nigga 50 cent is wild disrespectful since time. Like some shit u jus dont say bro ever — august 27 angel haze (@AngelHaze) September 7, 2021

@50cent out here single handedly making it so you don’t cancel @STARZ 🤷🏽‍♂️😂 — TeeReel (@Tee_Reel) September 7, 2021

Losing it at 50 Cent’s instagram response to the death of Michael K Williams pic.twitter.com/Y8WXhElQIQ — HK (@HKesvani) September 7, 2021

Our most Facebook celebrity — Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) September 7, 2021

50 Cent knows how to get the media and social media to promote what he got going on – no matter how insensitive the circumstances may be. — Juan Hustle (@JuanHustle) September 7, 2021

50 Cent used Michael’s death to promote his shows and liquor brand. Every blog and media outlet I’ve looked at mentions them. This culture can be a vicious cycle at times. — Juan Hustle (@JuanHustle) September 7, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com