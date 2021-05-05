Adrien Brody Joins Succession Season 3 Cast

Oscar-winner Adrien Brody is the latest star to join the Succession cast.

Quickly following news that Alexander Skarsgård will join the cast for Season 3, Brody is now set to guest star as Josh Aaronson — a character Variety described as, “a billionaire activist investor.”

Skarsgård, who is is no stranger to HBO, will play Lukas Matsson in the third season of the critically acclaimed drama — a character labeled as “a successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO.”

Skarsgård has won both an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his role in HBO’s Big Little Lies and has also starred in HBO’s True Blood and Generation Kill.

The second season of Succession left media tycoon Logan Roy, portrayed by Brian Cox, in some hot water, as his son Kendall, played by Jeremy Strong, aired the family’s dirty laundry at press conference.

Variety reported that Brody’s character will become “pivotal in the battle for the ownership of Waystar,” leaving fans to wonder how he will play into the already tense political and financial family drama.

In addition to Cox and Strong, Succession stars also include Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Hiam Abbass, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyn, Peter Friedman, Rob Yang, and J. Smith-Cameron.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]