Alec Baldwin Posts Letter From Rust Crew Defending Conditions on Tragic Set

Alec Baldwin has taken to Instagram to post a letter from Rust crew members who denied reports that the now-tragic set was a “chaotic, dangerous and exploitative workplace.”

“This letter is written on behalf of the cast and crew of the film production, Rust. It has not been sanctioned or influenced in any way by the producers,” said the note signed by 25 crew members.

Following the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Rust script supervisor Mamie Mitchell sued Baldwin and the film’s other producers, alleging, “assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and deliberate infliction of harm.”

The Lost Angeles Times also reported that crew members claimed there were previous gun safety issues on set and that Hutchins was “advocating for safer conditions for her team.”

In the letter, the crew declared that “working morale on set was high” on set, adding, “The work was hard, but meaningful. We were inspired by the quality of the screenplay and the performances of the cast.

“Halyna’s work ethic was inspiring and we were working to our highest ability to support her vision,” the crew wrote. “The days were scheduled tightly, but appropriately. We were keeping pace, not falling behind.”

The authors of the letter went on to call reports claiming the Rust set was “chaotic, dangerous and exploitative” false, noting that they “distract from what matters the most: the memory of (DP) Halyna Hutchins, and the need to find modern alternatives to outdated industry firearm and safety practices.”

“We are supporting each other and cooperating with investigators. We kindly request that your speculation and generalizations about us and our colleagues be sympathetic until an investigation is concluded,” the letter continued. “We are grateful to our many friends and family that have reached out to us privately to offer compassion and support.”

The crew members who signed the letter range from working at the production’s Accounting, Assistant Directors, Casting, Camera, Art, Props, Special Effects, Electrics, Grips, Costumes, Hair, Makeup, Sound, Locations, Medics, Animal Wranglers, Health and Safety, Transportation, Craft Services, Catering, Stunts, Construction, and Production departments.

Baldwin recently sat down with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos for his first interview since the tragedy, insisting that he “didn’t pull the trigger.”

