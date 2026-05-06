Katie Porter Blurts ‘Donald Trump Sucks’ at Wild CNN Debate

Ex-Congresswoman Katie Porter (D-CA) blurted out “Donald Trump sucks!” during a debate that was dominated by one subject who wasn’t physically onstage: President Donald Trump.

Seven candidates faced off on CNN Tuesday night for a contentious California gubernatorial debate in a race that was roiled when Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) ended his campaign under a cloud of sexual misconduct allegations, including claims of sexual assault.

Two GOP candidates — Ex-Fox Newser Steve Hilton and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco — took the stage with five Democrats: former Rep. Katie Porter, billionaire Tom Steyer, former Biden HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, and San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan.

Moderating the debate were CNN anchors Kaitlan Collins and Elex Michaelson.

Although he wasn’t technically onstage, Trump was very much there in spirit. The president’s name was invoked a whopping 67 times during the two-hour debate.

A prime example of the phenomenon was an exchange in which Porter was asked for her view on masks for ICE agents, and began her answer with the blunt name-check:

COLLINS: Sheriff Bianco, as the member of law enforcement here — last week, the Department of Justice sued the state of New Jersey because the governor there signed into law a mask ban for ICE agents, a similar law in California was blocked last month. Do you believe that ICE agents who are conducting immigration enforcement should be able to wear a mask when they’re on the job? BIANCO: I believe that the state of California doesn’t get to dictate what they do. Would I — do — do I allow my deputies to do that? In certain circumstances. So, the answer would be, I guess yes, because depending on the circumstances that the federal government has jurisdiction over that, they can decide what they want to do. My deputies doing their work don’t do that. But there are some circumstances where deputies and police officers would do that. So if we’re honest and talk about what this really does and what it is, everyone would come up with a logical answer. But when you talk about emotions and you fire off emotions and untruths, I think they get defended with lies. But untruths, then you just confuse and — MAHAN: But, Chad, you’re not — you’re not — you’re not being honest about the impacts. BECERRA: That’s a chilling answer. MAHAN: I was — I was just. BECERRA: That’s a chilling answer. BIANCO: There is — MAHAN: Yeah. I mean, look, it’s — we can all agree that we should have a secure border. If you’re committing serious and violent crime, deportation is the consequence. But I was just in the fashion district on the side of downtown Los Angeles, where I met with small business owners who have tears in their eyes because they don’t have customers anymore, because Donald Trump’s cruel and indiscriminate enforcement, based on the color of peoples skins, the language theyre speaking has terrorized a community. It’s targeting the Latino community. It is disproportionately impacting our immigrant neighbors. COLLINS: Thank you, Mayor Mahan. Congresswoman Porter, what’s your view? What’s your response? PORTER: Donald Trump sucks. And I don’t think that anyone who doesn’t see that he is targeting and hurting Californians and wont stand up for everybody who is counting on them to be their leader and keep them safe has no business being governor. COLLINS: Congresswoman Porter, thank you for that.

Watch above via CNN.

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