‘What?!’ Dem Stunned by ‘Child Molester’ Hypothetical in Bonkers CNN Debate Fracas

Ex-LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa was stunned by a comeback that referenced “child molesters” in a heated exchange over a group that participated in the Trump-inspired Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Seven candidates faced off on CNN Tuesday night for a contentious California gubernatorial debate in a race that was roiled when Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) ended his campaign under a cloud of sexual misconduct allegations, including claims of sexual assault.

Two GOP candidates — Ex-Fox Newser Steve Hilton and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco — took the stage with five Democrats: former Rep. Katie Porter, billionaire Tom Steyer, former Biden HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, Villaraigosa, and San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan.

Moderating the debate were CNN anchors Kaitlan Collins and Elex Michaelson.

In one exchange, Villaraigosa and Bianco got into it over his association with The Oath Keepers, which hit a crescendo when one of them asked the other, “Does that mean you molest kids?”:

KAITLAN COLLINS: Sheriff Bianco, just to follow up on what you were just saying there, and you said you’re a proud Oath Keeper. Are you referring to the group? CHAD BIANCO: I have sworn an oath three times to defend my Constitution. COLLINS: So, you were referring to taking an oath and — (CROSSTALK) BIANCO: Yes. And everybody that wants to like again, lie and emotionally get all spun up about the Oath Keeper organization. I just would — before you do that, and I know none of you have, I want you to go read the mission statement of the Oath Keeper mission statement and the ACLU. ANTONIO VILLARAIGOSA: I saw them on CNN attacking the Capitol. BIANCO: And the ACLU. I saw a politician molesting kids. Does that mean you molest kids? VILLARAIGOSA: What?! BIANCO: Exactly. Don’t pull those stupid statements out and expect to not be called out. VILLARAIGOSA: You’re an Oath Keeper — COLLINS: Let Sheriff Bianco — VILLARAIGOSA: You have no reason to — (CROSSSTALK) BIANCO: There is — VILLARAIGOSA: — to be governor of California. COLLINS: I just want to clarify — BIANCO: I am extremely proud of swearing an oath to defend my Constitution against politicians like this. COLLINS: And do you still consider yourself a member of that group, to be clear? BIANCO: No. COLLINS: OK. Thank you, Sheriff Bianco.

Watch above via CNN.

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