Entertainment World Pays Tribute to Cinematographer Killed in Alec Baldwin Accident: ‘This Should Never Have Happened’

By Leia IdlibyOct 22nd, 2021, 1:53 pm
 

 

Halyna Hutchins, cinematographer fatally shot by Alec Baldwin's prop gun, at the SAGindie Sundance Filmmakers Reception

Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie

Several stars and Hollywood figures have shared their tributes to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after she was fatally shot on the set of Rust

According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, Hutchins was killed after Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun while filming in New Mexico on Thursday night. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the incident.

News of the tragic accident has rocked the entertainment world, prompting industry figures, including Baldwin, to pay tribute to the 42-year-old director of photography.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he wrote in a Friday Twitter thread. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

The Twitter account of the late Brandon Bruce Lee, who was similarly killed in an on-set gun accident in 1993, additionally honored Hutchins in a statement, alluding to the actor’s own death:

Other stars and members of the film industry, many of whom had worked with Hutchins, also mourned the cinematographer — sharing kind words and pointing to a need for improved gun safety on set:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by francesfisher (@francesfisher)

 

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: