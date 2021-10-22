Several stars and Hollywood figures have shared their tributes to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after she was fatally shot on the set of Rust.

According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, Hutchins was killed after Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun while filming in New Mexico on Thursday night. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the incident.

News of the tragic accident has rocked the entertainment world, prompting industry figures, including Baldwin, to pay tribute to the 42-year-old director of photography.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he wrote in a Friday Twitter thread. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

The Twitter account of the late Brandon Bruce Lee, who was similarly killed in an on-set gun accident in 1993, additionally honored Hutchins in a statement, alluding to the actor’s own death:

Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on “Rust”. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period. 💔 — Brandon Bruce Lee (@brandonblee) October 22, 2021

Other stars and members of the film industry, many of whom had worked with Hutchins, also mourned the cinematographer — sharing kind words and pointing to a need for improved gun safety on set:

Sorrow and absolute horror that cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set. This should never have happened. Thoughts with her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/rJGxOJHnnp — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) October 22, 2021

My heart goes out to Halyna Hutchins family. What a heartbreaking loss. Sending prayers to Joel Souza. I’m sure everyone is devastated. Alec Baldwin Fired Prop Gun That Killed DP and Wounded Director – Variety https://t.co/3apNSUokUb — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 22, 2021

Absolutely horrifying and devastating news about cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. My heart goes out to her family. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) October 22, 2021

Sending so much love to the family and friends of Halyna Hutchins. What a truly terrible and dreadful accident. pic.twitter.com/QFKDY8wFBx — Amanda Abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) October 22, 2021

My greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets. I pray this will never happen. My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins & her family. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 22, 2021

I’m in shock. I was so lucky to have had Halyna Hutchins as my DP on Archenemy. An incredible talent & great person. I can’t believe this could happen in this day and age… gunfire from a prop gun could kill a crew member? What a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to her family pic.twitter.com/W479ch56Js — JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) October 22, 2021

I will never use anything but airsoft and rubber guns on my movies ever again. This should never have happened. Halyna, you were a gem. This is so fucked up. #HalynaHutchins — James Cullen Bressack (@JamesCullenB) October 22, 2021

Halyna Hutchins’ death is absolutely horrifying… 😧😧😧 — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) October 22, 2021

My thoughts are with Halyna Hutchins’ friends and family, and I’m hoping that Joel Souza and Alec Baldwin are with the ones they love and receiving the best care possible. What a horrible situation. — Phil Nobile Jr. (@PhilNobileJr) October 22, 2021

Only 5% of film cinematographers are women which tells you how talented and driven Halyna Hutchins had to be to make it in her field.

We need a full account of what happened on that set. No Hollywood cover up. — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) October 22, 2021

I am so saddened to hear about the tragic event taking Halyna Hutchins life on a movie set yesterday in New Mexico. My cast & crew has everyone affected in our deepest prayers, especially for Halyna’s loved ones. — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) October 22, 2021

Deepest condolences to the family and friends of Halyna Hutchins. Crew should never be unsafe on set and when they are there is always a clearly definable reason why. #IASolidarity — Alex Winter (@Winter) October 22, 2021

A thread about Halyna Hutchins. What a loss. What a horrible, senseless tragedy. My thoughts are with her friends and family. https://t.co/d6h2A4UpgR — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) October 22, 2021

Sick and devastated to hear that my friend and rockstar cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set today in New Mexico. I don’t have words to describe this tragedy. I want answers. I want her family to somehow find peace among this horrific, horrific loss. pic.twitter.com/ElAQNMuQvR — 𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖊 𝖘𝖕𝖎𝖉𝖊𝖗 🕷️🕸️ (@elleschneider) October 22, 2021

RIP Halyna Hutchins. I’ve worked on a few shows with guns involved and the safety protocols were so intense they ALMOST seemed excessive. There has to be better way. This is senseless — Liz Jenkins (@ej11lizzie) October 22, 2021

Someone hurt or killed on my set is my worst nightmare. Sending love to Halyna Hutchins’ family, @JensenAckles, cast & crew of “Rust.” I’m so sorry. In her memory, a simple, easy pledge: no more guns with blanks on any of my sets ever. We’ll use VFX muzzle flashes. Who’s with me? — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) October 22, 2021

RIP to Halyna Hutchins. We randomly sat next to each other on a plane this summer. I never usually strike up convos with strangers but we had just finished projects and she was so excited and passionate as she spoke of her work. We each got a glass of wine and toasted each other. pic.twitter.com/ZDQwmr7qil — Vella Lovell (@vellalovell) October 22, 2021

My heart breaks for the family and friends of Halyna Hutchins – this is just horrifying and devastating news. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) October 22, 2021

